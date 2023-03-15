Man who tried robbing dispensary Tuesday night shot and killed

TUCSON (KVOA) — Unfortunately, an attempted robbery turned into an officer-involved shooting.
Residents that live in the area are upset about incidents related to the dispensary. They said this isn't the first time a gun related incident was connected to the dispensary.
Multiple people called Tucson Police saying a man with a gun was robbing the dispensary.
When officers arrived near Grant Road and Tucson Blvd., they began searching for the man.
Investigators said a sergeant located him inside a nearby restaurant with people inside.
Property owner Jade Bossert said, “I saw policemen from the city coming across my property with rifles to make sure the gunmen did not try to get out from the restaurant to my property."
Detectives said the officer told the man to drop the gun, but he refused and that's when the officer shot him.
Police also said while that was happening, people inside the restaurant were able to get out safely.
Bossert tells News 4 Tucson, that the presence of the dispensary has caused her to lower rent by 40%.
She said, "I had a tenant vacate the property because she was stalked by a patron of the dispensary".
The dispensary said in a statement: "We are grateful that all our customers and team members at the Harvest of Tucson-Blenman Elm dispensary are safe and were not physically harmed by the gunman. We are also proud of the way our team used their training to remain calm and peacefully handle the intruder. Finally, we offer our utmost gratitude to the first responders who were quick to the scene yesterday and managed to ensure that no innocent lives were harmed during the ordeal".
Bossert said the dispensary is causing parking and traffic problems and she would like to see action taken.
She added, "The Grant road widening project is scheduled to take the dispensary down and use it for the widening of Grant Road."