Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 150, 151, 152, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST Monday morning until 7 PM MST Monday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 35 to 40 mph.
Brief occasional wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible near
afternoon cloud buildups.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Man is accused of living with the dead body of a relative for days without reporting it, authorities say

(CNN) — A 61-year-old Alabama man was arrested after failing to report that he’d been living “for days” with a dead relative in his home, investigators said.

Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded on June 9 to a house in the small town of Sipsey, located 32 miles northwest of Birmingham, following a report of a family member found dead, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Leandrew Smith Jr. was charged with abuse of a corpse and was taken to the county jail, where he remained on a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to authorities.

They discovered Smith had been living there without alerting authorities that his relative had died, according to the post.

Walker County Jail authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

It is not clear whether Smith has legal representation or how many days the person had been dead in the home.

“Treating a human corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities is a Class C felony,” the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post said.

Investigators are looking into the cause and manner of the person’s death, according to the post.

