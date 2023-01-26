Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting on Tucson's east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting on the east side, the Tucson Police Department said.
On Jan. 15, shortly after 11:00 p.m., the Tucson Public Safety Communication Department received a 911 call from a man making statements about ending his own life.
The caller, later identified as 21-year-old Elijah Dixon, was transferred to mental health professionals to promptly provide him with additional resources.
Officers say while on the phone with mental health professionals, Elijah’s behavior escalated and he was now in possession of a gun. This information was relayed to the Tucson Police Department.
Officers responded to an apartment complex located in the 800 block of South Prudence Road to speak with Elijah in person. Officers began searching for Elijah in the area.
Officers say Elijah was seen carrying a gun in the parking lot. Officers told Elijah to drop his weapon.
They say Elijah ran out of sight from officers and fired in an unknown direction.
As Elijah emerged from the complex, he was seen wearing a tactical vest and holding two handguns. One officer fired his gun, hitting Elijah. Officers began rendering first aid.
Elijah was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.
The officer who discharged his firearm has been identified as K-9 Officer Matthew Merz, a 23-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department.