Man identified after an officer involved shooting in east Tucson in February

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man and an officer have been identified after a shooting in February.

On February 14, 2023, shortly after 1:31 a.m., authorities received a call from mental health professionals who were speaking with a man, Jacques Tayler, who was talking about ending his own life.

Jacques told the mental health professionals that he was armed with a gun, and during the call, they heard what they believed to be a gunshot. The Tucson Police Department was connected to the situation at this time.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 6900 block of East Calle Jupiter to try to speak with Jacques.

Officers say they located Jacques near North Kolb Road and East 29th Street. Jacques was holding a firearm.

A sergeant with advanced training in crisis intervention and hostage negotiations was able to speak with Jacques and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Jacques was asked multiple times to stop moving around and to put the gun down.

Jacques ignored the commands and walked into the street with the gun and one officer shot Jacques.

Officers rendered first-aid until Tucson Fire Department arrived. Jacques was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer who shot Jacques has been identified as Barrie Pedersen, an 18-year veteran of the TPD.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team was activated to handle the criminal investigation.