Man behind bars for shooting another man repossessing his vehicle

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is behind bars for shooting another man who was repossessing his vehicle.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department needs your help in identifying other suspects who were involved.
Detectives tell News 4 Tucson a repo-man survived a shootout with suspects after he was to just trying to do his job.
The shooting happened here at Irvington and Hotel Drive on Monday Night.
"When we arrived, we had contact with the victim who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He said the vehicle that had shot at him on the roadway was the one parked next to the vehicle that he had repossessed," said Detective Matthew O'Connor who is part of the Robbery Assault Team.
On Wednesday, The Pima Regional SWAT Team served a search warrant at this motel on Benson Highway and arrested 36-year-old Daniel Maldonado.
He's charged with drive by shooting, narcotic drug possession and drug paraphernalia.
His bond is set at $23,000.
"The victim was driving the tow truck as he was on the roadway driving. He was struck by gunfire through the passenger side door of his car. After the driver was shot, he stopped his truck and got out and returned fire to the suspect's vehicle," he said.
Detectives believe he did not act alone and are looking for more suspects involved in the drive-by shooting.
"We have three persons of interest right now that were in the car with MR. Maldonado at the time of the incident that we are trying to identify so we can talk to."
If you have any information, you are urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.