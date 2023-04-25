Man accused of killing estranged wife and her two sons will represent himself in court

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man accused of killing his estranged wife and her two teenage sons goes on trial this week.
The murder took place in July of 2021.
It took all day to seat the jury for this case.
A jury that will have to listen to the gruesome details in the murders of a mother and her two sons.
They will also have to listen to the man accused of the crime because he has chosen to represent himself in court.
John Edward James was charged with the triple murders nearly a year after the incident.
It happened on East Toronto street on the southeast side neat Stella and Prudence.
Tucson police said they found 14 year old Jaiden White and 18 year old Talmage Holmes had been shot.
Their mother 44-year-old Willona White had also been shot. Police said she was estranged from James.
While it took a year to charge him, he sat in the Pima County jail on drug charges.
Forensic evidence linked him to the murders.
The jury will be back in Superior Court to hear opening statements on Wednesday morning in front of Judge Douglas Metcalf.