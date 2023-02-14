 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 18 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9
AM MST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM MST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

Lost cat found 1,400 miles away in Kansas

  • 0
Lost cat found 1,400 miles away in Kansas

A cat missing from Miami, FL, was found this week by a resident in Prairie Village, over 1,400 miles away from the lost feline’s home.

 Prairie Village Police Department

Click here for updates on this story

    PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kansas (KCTV) -- A cat missing from Miami, FL, was found this week by a resident in Prairie Village, over 1,400 miles away from the lost feline’s home.

The orange tabby cat had been missing for two years. After the cat was found in Prairie Village, animal control scanned her microchip and contacted the Miami owner. They are working on reuniting the cat with her owner.

It’s unclear how the animal came to be in our area.

The Prairie Village Police tweeted:

This orange tabby cat was found by one of our residents. The microchip came back to an owner in Miami, Florida! Our animal control officer contacted the owner in Miami and is working on getting them reunited after two years of being separated! Still figuring out she got here

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

