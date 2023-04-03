LA Smoke Shop nearly goes up in flames in middle of night on Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) — An unknown man set a trash can on fire right in front of the LA Smoke Shop on Benson Highway then he walks away as the fire grows.
A good sumaritan passing by in his car stops and takes matters into his own hands when he stays on the scene and calls 911.
Alejandro Munoz is a manager at the smoke shop. It's a small business and it is his livelihood. He had at first they had no idea there was a fire.
"I came in at 9 a.m. to do my shift, saw melted plastic outside, and burn marks on the wall, I didn't know what happened," he said.
He asked the owner to review the security footage and they were shocked by what they saw, and grateful for the man who jumped in to thelp.
"I do want to find the person who actually called because they saved the shop," he said. "I couldn't honestly believe it because why would someone just try to ruin someone's life like this."
The management says they want to thank the good Samaritan for stopping and preventing a tragedy at the shop.
They hope if anyone recognizes the person who started the fire to call the police.