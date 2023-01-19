Jailed PCSD Sergeant released to pretrial services

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Watch area both Saturday and
Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Watch, from late Friday night
through Saturday morning. For the second Hard Freeze Watch,
from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from 26
to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Watch area both Saturday and
Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Watch, from late Friday night
through Saturday morning. For the second Hard Freeze Watch,
from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from 26
to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Jailed PCSD Sergeant released to pretrial services

  • Updated
  • 0
Ricardo Garcia

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Pima County Sheriff's sergeant is out of jail and released to pretrial services.

Ricky Garcia is accused of sexually assaulting another deputy.

It was a side door by the courtyard where Sgt. Garcia walked out this morning. He spent at least 16 hours in custody.

When Garcia walked out he faced News 4 Tucson's camera and reporter's questions.

"You want to talk to me a little bit...I can't...I can't, no comment," he aid.

"You've been accused of some serious charges," said Lupita Murillo. 

"I have no comment. You have to talk to my attorney's.My attorneys told me not to talk," Garcia responded.

Now he faces the laws he took an oath to protect.

"We've closed our investigation, we believe in it. We will continue investigating further and we will take this to the county attorney's office," said Sheriff Chris Nanos.

The Santa Cruz County Attorney's office will handle the case so there won't be a conflict of interest.

Garcia's attorney, Louis Fidel said, "I hope what comes out is that ultimately a decision is made not to pursue criminal charges, which I do not believe are appropriate under the circumstances."

Sheriff Nanos told News 4 Tucson his main concern is for the victim.

"This department doesn't just stand behind her, we stand with her. She's a valued member of this department and she deserves every bit of support we can give he," he commented.

A spokesman for the Santa Cruz county attorney's office told News 4 Tucson that they should be receiving the case files within the next few days.

Tags

Recommended for you