Jailed PCSD Sergeant released to pretrial services

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Pima County Sheriff's sergeant is out of jail and released to pretrial services.
Ricky Garcia is accused of sexually assaulting another deputy.
It was a side door by the courtyard where Sgt. Garcia walked out this morning. He spent at least 16 hours in custody.
When Garcia walked out he faced News 4 Tucson's camera and reporter's questions.
"You want to talk to me a little bit...I can't...I can't, no comment," he aid.
"You've been accused of some serious charges," said Lupita Murillo.
"I have no comment. You have to talk to my attorney's.My attorneys told me not to talk," Garcia responded.
Now he faces the laws he took an oath to protect.
"We've closed our investigation, we believe in it. We will continue investigating further and we will take this to the county attorney's office," said Sheriff Chris Nanos.
The Santa Cruz County Attorney's office will handle the case so there won't be a conflict of interest.
Garcia's attorney, Louis Fidel said, "I hope what comes out is that ultimately a decision is made not to pursue criminal charges, which I do not believe are appropriate under the circumstances."
Sheriff Nanos told News 4 Tucson his main concern is for the victim.
"This department doesn't just stand behind her, we stand with her. She's a valued member of this department and she deserves every bit of support we can give he," he commented.
A spokesman for the Santa Cruz county attorney's office told News 4 Tucson that they should be receiving the case files within the next few days.