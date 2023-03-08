Infant life saved by U.S. Customs and Border Officers

(NOGALES)KVOA - A two-month old infant is now safe after a U.S. Customs and Border Officer saved its life by performing CPR at the Area of Port in Nogales.
The child belonged to a mother who got out of her vehicle and ran towards the vehicle primary lanes requesting help for her child who wasn’t breathing. After being escorted to vehicle primary, a CBP officer noticed that the infant appeared to be pale in color with purple lips and immediately started performing CPR.
The child began to move after chest compressions were performed. The officer placed the child on his chest as they began vomiting the objects that blocked their airway.
The child was returned back to their mother and they were both transported to Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, Arizona by the Nogales Fire Department.