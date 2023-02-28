'He shot me!' little girl fatally wounded in Orlando shooting cried as she ran to mother, affidavit says

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&