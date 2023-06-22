 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE....Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast
Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties
below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

GRAPHIC: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol release body cam footage from Tohono O'odham Nation shooting

CBP Border Patrol badge
CBP / Twitter

TUCSON (KVOA) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have released the body camera footage from the Tohono O'Odham Nation shooting that left one man dead.

Please be aware of the extremely graphic content.

BACKGROUND

U.S. Customs Border Protection say the man who News 4 Tucson has identified as Ray Mattia, called police after hearing gunshots near his home in Ajo on Thursday night.

The Tohono O'Odham Nation Police Department requested assistance from border patrol on the call.

As they approached his house, they say he threw an object at him. Then he extended his arm away from his body very quickly and that's when agents fired their guns at him, hitting him several times.

Agents administered CPR until he could be taken to a Tucson hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The involved agents are on leave at the moment.

