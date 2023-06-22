GRAPHIC: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol release body cam footage from Tohono O'odham Nation shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have released the body camera footage from the Tohono O'Odham Nation shooting that left one man dead.

Please be aware of the extremely graphic content.

BACKGROUND

Tohono O'Odham Police Department and the FBI are investigating the death of Nation member Raymond Mattia after an officer involved shooting in the Meneger's Dam community.

U.S. Customs Border Protection say the man who News 4 Tucson has identified as Ray Mattia, called police after hearing gunshots near his home in Ajo on Thursday night.

The Tohono O'Odham Nation Police Department requested assistance from border patrol on the call.

As they approached his house, they say he threw an object at him. Then he extended his arm away from his body very quickly and that's when agents fired their guns at him, hitting him several times.

Agents administered CPR until he could be taken to a Tucson hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The involved agents are on leave at the moment.