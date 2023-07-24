Former White House chef and Obama employee found dead at Martha’s Vineyard pond after falling while paddleboarding, police say

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Pima
and south central Pinal Counties through 830 PM MST...

At 752 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Avra Valley, or 13 miles northwest of Marana, moving northwest at 15
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible. Blowing dust is possible along I10 between
Picacho Peak to Eloy, AZ.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 211 and 234.
Route 87 near mile marker 116.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Former White House chef and Obama employee found dead at Martha’s Vineyard pond after falling while paddleboarding, police say

  • 0
Former White House chef and Obama employee found dead at Martha’s Vineyard pond after falling while paddleboarding, police say

White House Chef Tafari Campbell seen in 2008 on the South Lawn of the White House. The former White House chef who was working for the Obama family was found dead Monday in a pond on the south shore of Martha’s Vineyard, according to Massachusetts police.

 Ron Edmonds/AP

(CNN) — A former White House chef who was working for the Obama family was found dead Monday in a pond on the south shore of Martha’s Vineyard, according to Massachusetts police.

Tafari Campbell, 45, “was employed by former President Obama and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his passing,” according to a Monday news release from Massachusetts State Police.

Campbell was reported missing early Sunday evening after going paddleboarding, police said.

He went “into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface,” an earlier state police news release said. Another paddleboarder on the pond with him at the time witnessed him go under the water, according to the release.

Massachusetts Environmental Police officers recovered Campbell’s body shortly before 10 a.m. Monday from Edgartown Great Pond, a police news release said.

Police used a side-scan sonar from a boat to locate him and divers from the department’s underwater recovery unit recovered his body, which was about 100 feet from the shore at a depth of about 8 feet.

In a joint statement emailed to CNN, Barack and Michelle Obama said they had first met Campbell when he worked as a sous chef at the White House. He continued to work for the couple after Obama’s eight-year term.

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family,” said the Obamas in their statement. “When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone,” the statement continued. “Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari – especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin – in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

The Obamas were not at the residence at the time of the incident, according to police.

The State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police are investigating Campbell’s death, state police said.

Both agencies referred CNN to the district attorney’s office for comment. The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.