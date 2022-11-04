Former OVPD police officer resigns after being charged with leaving scene of crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - An Oro Valley Police Officer resigned in the midst of an internal investigation.
For 15 years, Jose Sanchez worked at the Oro Valley Police Department. His last assignment was a patrol sergeant.
Sanchez was also a detective within the department.
Pima County Sheriff's Dept charged him with leaving the scene of a crash.
Darren Wright is the public information officer at Oro Valley PD.
"We can't speak to why he resigned but he resigned prior to the end of the investigation." said Wright.
He added that the internal investigation will be completed on Tuesday.
Oro Valley residents weighed in on the former sergeant's resignation.
Belinda Colozzi said, "If he didn't have anything to worry about, why resign? If it was an accident, it was an accident."
Helen Leighty commented, "My initial reaction, why did he resign? Why in the middle of the investigation. Kind of curious, I wonder if something is going on."
Steven McManus offered another viewpoint.
"There is an accountability aspect to that. It doesn't matter what your position is. It's either you should resign, fired, whatever, but there is an accountability. If he's found innocent, then they can reinstate him, if not then he pays the price.
Oro Valley Police told News 4 Tucson they want the public to know they hold their officers to a very high standard, and they expect them to meet those standards.