Former girlfriend of Christopher Clements told jurors his interest in photos of youth soccer team coached by Sergio Celis and her cousin

TUCSON (KVOA) — Christopher Clemens on trial for the 2nd time on murder and kidnapping charges enters its 2nd day of testimony.
Clements is accused of killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012.
Last September he was convicted in sentence to life in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.
Corrina Rivera told jurors she dated Clements in 2012 and twice a week they would drive around neighborhoods looking for cars that Clements could buy. They dated for three months
She says she was with him when Tucson police went to his home and were canvassing the same neighborhood where Celis went missing.
She told jurors he had a smirk and was sarcastic when police questioned him. She says he was grinning a lot.
She also told the jury about his interest in her cousin's photos of kids on the soccer team. Sergio Celis was the coach and her cousin was the assistant.
Also taking the stand, Sergio Miguel Celis, who told jurors his sister was princess and a goofball.
Sergio Miguel Celis was just 14 years old when his sister went missing on April 21st 2012.
He also told the court when his dad came to his room and asked if he knew where Isa was he went outside to look for her.
He says he discovered the window to her room was wide open and the screen was dented and on the ground.
He says he "freaked"out he told his Dad and his Dad's face turned white.
He says he ran out the house looking for his sister asking people if they had seen her.
He borrowed a phone from a man and called 911.
That call was played for jurors.
You could hear the emotion as he pleaded for police to hurry.
As the tape was played, the now 25-year old man wiped tears from face and bowed his head on the witness stand.
He told jurors his mother was frantic and his father was comforting her.
Trial resumes Thursday at 10:30 a.m.