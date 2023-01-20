 Skip to main content
Federal agents raid Tucson eastside home, find chemicals

  • Updated
  • 0
Fentanyl

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson eastside house was raided by federal agents on Thursday.

They seized hundreds of pounds of chemicals they said could be precursors to producing illegal drugs such as fentanyl.

Leo Lamas is Homeland Security Investigations Deputy Special Agent in Charge in Tucson told News 4 Tucson.

"Right now, it's a precursor chemical. It's not not illegal in of itself to possess that chemical," he said.

It could be used to produce illegal narcotics.

He also said, "It's obviously drawn our suspicion and our attention based on the way it was imported into the country and the amounts that's what we're looking into."

This raid occurred not far from where Kristin Piscitello lives with her dog Zeus.

"I think it's terrifying to hear. I personally live on ninth street so I don't really like that news. I'm happy that they found it and confiscated it," said Piscitello.

"There's always people going to be associated with that residence, people associated with those packages, people associated with the origin where it came from overseas, all those things being looked into at this point," Lamas said. 

Also being looked at why this amount of chemicals didn't go through the proper customs channels.

"What's drawing our suspicion is if you were using this for legitimate reason there would be no reason to hide that. Right.? You would conform to customs laws and import it and declare it properly," he added.

No arrests were made on Thursday but officials say the investigation is far from over.

