Family of man shot and killed by federal agents want justice

THREE POINTS (KVOA) - The family of the man who was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent have traveled to Tucson to pay their respects.
The shooting happened two weeks ago near Sasabe, Arizona.
While on their way to place a cross where Noe Mejia was killed, they spoke exclusively to News 4 Tucson.
His widow Vanessa who asked we not use her last name said, "Taking him away is taking away my life he is the love of my life...This is her father." as she pointed to the three month baby girl.
Holding baby Vanessa told News 4 Tucson, they didn't have much but they had each other.
She said she not only lost a husband and her baby lost her father, " A father lost him, a cousin is lost; a nephew is gone; an uncle is gone and a brother is gone he didn't just take one person from us."
She said Noe came to Tucson to visit family.. He worked construction in California and was supposed to return.
But, on March 14, Pima County Sheriff's homicide unit was called to a remote area off of Highway 286.
Investigators said Border patrol agents were in pursuit of a vehicle that had five illegal immigrants inside.
It resulted in the agent using deadly force.
The family is devastated.
His sister-in-law asked we not identify her. She commented, "I feel bad for the kids you know...He's got a teenage son who desperately needs his father's guidance right now and a newborn baby girl is never going to know how he is or who he was."
His son Noe Jr. also misses his father dearly..
His big regret. "I never got to say I love you to him. I would love to say I love you to him."
Noe junior's mother also came from California She also asked not to be identified. ""It was all about our son and we wanted to co-parent to make sure that our son would go college have a career and have his goals."
Now she will have to do this without her son's father. As Vanessa will have to raise her daughter without Noe.
The Pima County Sheriff's department is the lead agency investigating the shooting that is ongoing.
Assisting them, is the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.
They will turn over their findings to the County Attorney's office.