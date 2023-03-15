Family of constable shooting victim taking legal action against Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - The family of Angela Heath Fox are intending to sue several Pima County entities and the estate of fallen constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay.
Heath Fox was the property manager at Lind Commons apartments when she and constable Martinez Garibay were gunned down by Gavin Lee Stansell while serving an eviction notice.
Another innocent man Elijah Miranda was killed, Stansell took his own life.
They filed a Notice of Claim last month against Pima County Supervisors, Constables and County Attorney's Office as well as the estate of Deborah Martinez Garibay and Arizona Constable Ethics Board. Also named was the Arizona Attorney General's Office. The family is seeking $50 million, making various claims of negligence.
They claim County Supervisors should have seen red flags before appointing Martinez-Garibay to the position just four months before the shooting.
They claim she had over 20 police interactions going back to 2001, many times she was the caller, but they paint a picture that she was a conflict instigator. Also they said County Supervisors should have removed her from her position, because she was under investigation for fraud. News 4 Tucson covered those concerns of ethics, which never saw a resolution due to the deadly shooting.
We spoke to Martinez Garibay in May about the ethics probe she was facing.
"Even under all this stress and all this scrutiny, even under all the way I am being bullied I show up every day and give the landlords the best I can and the tenants the best I can," Martinez Garibay said.
The Heath-Fox family also claim Martinez Garibay didn't receive mandatory training for constables and should not have brought Angela into harm's way knowing about violent threats Stansell had made just before the shooting.
The Claim also points to toxicology reports, which have been reviewed by News 4 Tucson, that show Martinez Garibay had cocaine, amphetamines including meth, and alcohol in her system at the time of her autopsy.
Pima County said it doesn't comment on active litigation, supervisors have declined to comment, the Pima County Attorney's Office said, "As legal counsel to Pima County constables, we appropriately asked outside counsel to handle this matter."
The Martinez-Garibay family also declined to comment. The Heath-Fox family attorney Carlo Mercaldo sent us a statement saying:
"While we await the response to our claim…we are not offering any further comment beyond what has been provided in our notice. If those entities named in our notice either deny the claim or fail to respond then we intend to file a Complaint in Superior Court and pursue justice on behalf of our clients who have lost their beloved mother, wife, and daughter under horrific circumstances."
The entities named in the Notice of Claim have 60 days to respond, the deadline is April 18th. If they ignore or deny the claim then the Heath-Fox family can file a lawsuit.