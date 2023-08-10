Family learns of inmate's death months after

TUCSON (KVOA) - A family is outraged after their loved one died in a Pima County Jail cell.
Caleb Kenowski was found unresponsive in his cell back in May. He was later declared deceased by Tucson fire personnel.
The family claims they were never notified about his death or that his body was cremated.
They claim they've been looking for Caleb Kenowski for the last two and a half months.
They also tell News 4 Tucson they contacted Tucson police, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department multiple times.
Caleb Kenowski was booked into the jail on May 20th by Tucson Police.
He was arrested for multiple charges that included domestic violence and drug charges.
He died the following day.
The Pima County Medical Examiner's office said the 22-year-old died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and meth.
The sheriff's department sent out a news release but never gave out his name due to next of kin not being notified.
Dezarae Swanson is his sister told.
"My mom, my brother and my brother's dad all three had called multiple times. We wanted to do a missing person's report. But the police said they wouldn't look for him because he was an adult. If they did come into contact with him they would ask him permission before they let my family know. But they had come in contact with him on may 20th didn't they tell you that? No they said they tried to call me on June 6th. But I don't have a call nor do I have a voice mail."
Sheriff Chris Nanos said Kenowski did not give information as to who to contact in case of emergency.
He said they did search for next of kin to include going to the homeless camp where he was living.
That camp was no longer there, they searched social media for three days and couldn't find next of kin right after he died.
The family started their postings ten days after his death.
He wants the family to know...
"I'm sorry their young son died. That's tragic but it's not because there was nobody caring not because people weren't looking. We continued to look."
Swanson commented, earlier this week a reporter contacted them and told them about Caleb.
The family called the Medical Examiners office and learned his remains were there but they were shocked when they learned he had been cremated.
