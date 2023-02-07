Ex PCSD Sergeant charged with hit and run

TUCSON (KVOA) - A former sheriff's sergeant fired for allegedly sexually assaulting a colleague in December finds himself on the wrong side of the law again.
Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed they are actively investigating a hit and run that involved a vehicle registered to Ricardo Garcia.
Some called it a fender bender. It happened in the parking lot of a convenience store at Cortaro Farms and Thornydale Roads over the weekend.
Sources told News 4 Tucson It was all caught on surveillance video.
According to sources close to the investigation former Sgt. Ricky Garcia backed into a vehicle in the parking lot and fled.
The Pima County Sheriff's Dept. was called a license plate was given and patrol officers went to a house.
It's reported the car was left running and the door was open. Deputies knocked on the front door of the house and there was no answer.
On Tuesday, Garcia's attorney Steve Portell met with client at this office as deputies met with Garcia. The officers cited and released Garcia and charged him with hit and run.
Last December Garcia was placed on administrative leave with pay after an incident at his house where it was reported he sexually assaulted a colleague during a Christmas party.
On Jan. 18, he was arrested by the same agency he was employed by for 15 years. He spent the night in the Pima County jail.
He was released the following day. News 4 was there and tried to question him about the sexual assault charges.
"You've been accused of some serious charges, he replied, "no comment you've got to talk to my attorney. My attorney told me not to talk."
Garcia's sexual assault charge is being prosecuted by the Santa Cruz County Attorney's Office.