Driver of deadly 2019 car crash charged

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's been a long road, but the families of a young couple who were killed are finally getting their day in court.
The families of Caitlin Festerling, and Paul Garcia have been fighting for justice. Police said the couple died due to a deadly crash caused by a distracted driver.
A makeshift memorial still stands where the crash occurred nearly 3 1/2 years ago. It took place at off of Shannon road near Saguaro Divide.
Julie Festerling told News 4 Tucson, "Finally our case went before the Grand Jury and they decided there is probably cause and they ruled to move it forward."
November 13, 2019 the couple was killed when the vehicle they were in was rear-ended and pushed into oncoming traffic.
Oro Valley Police investigated and said Jana Giron was the driver who caused the crash was texting and driving.
She was indicted, and arraigned recently in Superior court.
Giron is charged with two counts of manslaughter,
Two counts of criminal damage, endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence.
Festerling added, "At the end of the day god is the ultimate judge and we rest assured our children are at peace. Together in a better place. But we do miss them here on earth."
The next court date is scheduled for May 26th at 9:00 a.m.