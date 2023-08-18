District Attorney drops more than 30 cases involving former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY WILL
EXPIRE AT 330 PM MST...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.  However gusty
winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
West central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 316 PM MST, a line of severe thunderstorms was located 20 miles
southeast of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, or 42 miles
south of Ajo, moving north at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chugk, Pia Oik,
Santa Cruz and Lukeville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 251 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Topawa, Fresnal Canyon and South Komelik.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

District Attorney drops more than 30 cases involving former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

  • 0

(CNN) — A district attorney in Tennessee dismissed more than 30 cases involving five former police officers who were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WHBQ on Wednesday

Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy said his office reviewed approximately 100 cases involving the officers.

In addition to the 30 dismissals, charges were reduced in about a dozen other cases, the district attorney’s statement said.

“As in any such case, the primary consideration is concern about the credibility as witnesses of discharged officers,” the statement said.

Nichols died a few days after being pulled over and beaten by the former Memphis police officers on January 7.

Body camera videos and surveillance footage from Nichols’ arrest were released on January 27, publicly revealing the severity of the beating, and sparked widespread condemnation from residents and police officials and, the county prosecutor said at the time, contradicting what officers said happened in the initial police report.

The district attorney charged the five Memphis police officers with second-degree murder in the fatal beating of Nichols. All five were terminated by the Memphis Police Department.

Judge James Jones set a date of September 15 to hear motions from the former officers.

Currently, all five officers accused would be tried together. The attorney for defendant Emmitt Martin says three of the accused officers are seeking to separate their cases but says his client isn’t among them.

Additionally, Jones says he plans to issue an order on a records request by a media coalition to release additional public records including more video. Jones did not specify when the order would be issued. CNN is part of the media coalition.

After the motions are settled, the judge says he will move ahead with scheduling a trial date.

The city of Memphis, its police department and the fired officers also face a lawsuit filed by Nichols’ family.

In February, Mulroy said the attorney general’s office would be reviewing all prior cases involving the five officers.

CNN has reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office but has not received a response.

The-CNN-Wire

