Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Crossroads Restaurant owner speaks out

  • Updated
  • 0
Crossroads arsonist
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Today, Tucson Police are still on the hunt for the person they believe set fire to the historic Crossroads Restaurant.

Now, the owner is opening up about the devastating August 12 fire.

South Tucson Police are actively investigating the fire as a potential case of arson.

They've also received some valuable tips that could help uncover the individual behind the destruction of the Crossroads Restaurant.

The Gonzalez family, who have owned the Cross Roads Restaurant since the 1930's, are deeply heartbroken that a cherished part of their family history has been destroyed.

Owner of Crossroads Restaurant, Aracely Gonzalez, shared her feelings, saying, "It's like my heart hurts and its like ive been stabbed in the back, it's frustrating. We've been part of this community for over 80 years, running a family business. My kids have grown up here."

Around 1 a.m. on August 12, police inform us that a man, captured in surveillance video, was seen wandering around the restaurant.

South Tucson Police Chief Danny Denogean commented, "We managed to retrieve some video that shows a person of interest at the property."

Now, the family, faced with the daunting task of rebuilding, is first asking for the public's help in bringing the person who destroyed their family's legacy to justice.

"Please help us find this person who not only took our beautiful restaurant but also stole our peace and tranquility. We want to see the person behind bars," Gonzalez pleaded.

Police report that the individual who started the fire was last seen heading south on Fourth Avenue, not far from the restaurant's location at Fourth and 36th.

If anyone has information about the person responsible for this fire, please call 88-CRIME.

