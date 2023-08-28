Crossroads Restaurant owner speaks out

TUCSON (KVOA) — Today, Tucson Police are still on the hunt for the person they believe set fire to the historic Crossroads Restaurant.
Now, the owner is opening up about the devastating August 12 fire.
South Tucson Police are actively investigating the fire as a potential case of arson.
They've also received some valuable tips that could help uncover the individual behind the destruction of the Crossroads Restaurant.
The Gonzalez family, who have owned the Cross Roads Restaurant since the 1930's, are deeply heartbroken that a cherished part of their family history has been destroyed.
Owner of Crossroads Restaurant, Aracely Gonzalez, shared her feelings, saying, "It's like my heart hurts and its like ive been stabbed in the back, it's frustrating. We've been part of this community for over 80 years, running a family business. My kids have grown up here."
Around 1 a.m. on August 12, police inform us that a man, captured in surveillance video, was seen wandering around the restaurant.
South Tucson Police Chief Danny Denogean commented, "We managed to retrieve some video that shows a person of interest at the property."
Now, the family, faced with the daunting task of rebuilding, is first asking for the public's help in bringing the person who destroyed their family's legacy to justice.
"Please help us find this person who not only took our beautiful restaurant but also stole our peace and tranquility. We want to see the person behind bars," Gonzalez pleaded.
Police report that the individual who started the fire was last seen heading south on Fourth Avenue, not far from the restaurant's location at Fourth and 36th.
If anyone has information about the person responsible for this fire, please call 88-CRIME.