Cochise County woman indicted for deadly dog attack in Sierra Vista

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Cochise County woman has been indicted by a grand jury for a deadly dog attack that occurred in June.

Ashlee Sanches faces manslaughter, negligent homicide, and assault by viscous animal charges for the death of 84-year-old Helene Jackson.

On June 23, the Sierra Vista Police Department responded to the area of Calle Del Norte after a report of a dog attack in the alley between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte.

Police found Jackson dead in an alleyway after she was attacked by two dogs.

Jackson’s dog was also reportedly found dead in the alley where she was located.

Both dogs were killed by police.

