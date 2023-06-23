 Skip to main content
Border Patrol mistakenly releases toddler to wrong family member

Border Patrol

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson has learned Border Patrol became concerned when they mistakenly released a toddler to the wrong family member.

According to The Pima County Sheriff's Department, they were called on June 16 just after 4 a.m when Border Patrol requested their assistance.

"We can confirm that the Pima County Sheriff's was called to assist with the incident involving the release of a young child. Utilizing resources we were able to assist in the location of that child at approximately 10:40 am that same day," said Deputy Gordon Downing.

According to Border Patrol officials, it was a two or three-year-old child who was traveling with an aunt when they were apprehended and taken into custody.

According to the law... "An aunt with a child is not a family group they are not seen as a family. They are relatives of course but not seen as a family. It's not a parent or legal guardian. So the child was supposed to be turned over to Health and Human Services that's what we do with unaccompanied children that child by law is considered to be unaccompanied."

John Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent for the U.S. Border Patrol goes on to explain the aunt and the child were taken to a facility in Phoenix.

That occurred six hours after the Sheriff's Department received the call for assistance.

