Body is 17-year-old accused of shooting 2 at Denver high school, Colorado coroner confirms

The body of a 17-year-old who allegedly shot and wounded two staff members Wednesday at a Denver high school was found hours later in Park County, the coroner's office said, as a community already reeling from a fatal shooting last month found itself debating whether armed officers belong in schools.

The Park County Coroner's Office confirmed the body found in a wooded area Wednesday evening was Austin Lyle, who police said fled East High School that morning after he allegedly shot and wounded two staff members.

The victims are Eric Sinclair and Jerald Mason, Denver Public Schools spokesperson Rachel Childress confirmed to CNN.

Sinclair is the school's dean of culture and Mason is a restorative practice coordinator in the dean's office, according to the school's website.

One staff member is in critical condition, while the other suffered serious injuries and is stable, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said Wednesday.

The coroner will "be continuing to conduct a death investigation," the office said on Facebook.

Lyle's body was found around 8:15 p.m., after an hours long, multi-agency manhunt, near a red Volvo SUV sought by law enforcement, Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said during a news conference, telling apprehensive nearby residents an earlier shelter-in-place alert had been lifted.

Lyle was identified as the suspect in the shooting by Denver police officials, who said he was under a school safety plan requiring him to undergo daily pat down searches upon entering the school. During Wednesday's search, a handgun was retrieved and several shots were fired in an office area in the front of the school, Thomas said, away from other students and staff.

The police chief declined to say why the suspect was on that plan.

To keep the school safe, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero is "committed" to having two armed police officers stationed at East High School during school hours through the end of the academic year, he said Wednesday evening -- a measure in conflict with a district policy adopted in 2021.

Marrero acknowledged the conflict in a letter to the board of education but said he could "no longer stand on the sidelines."

"I am willing to accept the consequences of my actions," he said.

The district's policy was adopted as part of a larger plan undertaken by the board of education in the summer of 2020, which said it wanted to "transition" school resource officers from Denver campuses, citing studies that showed "Black and Brown students arrested for minor school infractions are more likely to end up in the adult criminal system, entrenching the school-to-prison pipelines."

That came amid a broader movement in some communities to push police out of schools after the police murder of George Floyd. Proponents of those efforts said the presence of officers in schools criminalized Black and Latino students.

"Today was my fourth visit to Denver Health's Intensive Care Unit due to victims of gun violence," Marrero said in a letter to the Board of Education. "These events should not have happened on my watch or this Board's Watch."

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock indicated he wants school resource officers back in all schools.

"Removing them was a mistake," he said in a statement on Twitter, "and we must move swiftly to correct it."

East High will close for the remainder of the week following the shooting, Marrero said during a news conference Wednesday.

Sheriff McGraw described the manhunt as "quite intense," adding agencies involved included the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Ultimately, the Jefferson County SWAT team led the search and located a body about 1,000 feet from the suspect's vehicle, roughly four hours after the SUV was first located around 4:30 p.m., said McGraw.

The sheriff declined to say how the death happened and declined to disclose whether there was a gun found near the body. As of Wednesday, police did not say whether the gun used in the shooting had been recovered.

'We're just numb to it at this point'

The shooting at East High School was the 18th shooting this year at an elementary or secondary school in the US in which at least one person was injured or killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit whose mission is to log every incident of gun violence nationwide in real time.

The shooting at East High is yet another example of how violence shatters one of the most conventional -- yet dangerously prone -- places for children. And for students at the school, the chaos was all too familiar.

Last month, 16-year-old student Luis Garcia was shot inside a parked car near the school and died weeks later, according to CNN affiliate KMGH. A group of East High students later attended a city council meeting and demanded action on gun violence and school safety, KMGH reported.

Aubriana Acuna said she was "freaking out" when she learned of the shooting and said it's unfair that she has to endure the constant occurrences of gun violence.

"We're just kind of numb to it at this point since this has happened so much," she told KMGH. "We're so exhausted about all this. It's so unfair. ... This happens almost every single day. I can't even walk outside my house without feeling like I'm gonna die, or I'm gonna get shot. And it's terrifying for everyone."

Students have come out in scores recently to demand a change in how gun violence is being handled in their community.

The Denver East High School chapter of Students Demand Action staged a school walkout and called for immediate action on gun safety earlier this month. The demonstration was marked by a march through the city to the State Capitol building and featured more than 1,000 students and educators, according to the organization.

Students at the event wore red and held signs such as "School was my safe place," "Our blood, your hands" and "Am I next?," according to KMGH.

East High, located in the City Park neighborhood, serves about 2,500 students in 9th through 12th grades. The school is the largest and highest-performing comprehensive high school of all Denver Public Schools, according to the school system.

