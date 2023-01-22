 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Baton Rouge nightclub shooting injures 12

Baton Rouge nightclub shooting injures 12

Dior Bar & Lounge was the scene of an overnight shooting that left multiple people injured on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 Michael Johnson/AP

Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are searching for at least one suspect involved in a nightclub shooting that left a dozen people injured, according to L'Jean McKneely, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson.

McKneely tells CNN there were no fatalities, but at least two of the victims were still hospitalized. Other victims were released "with minor injuries."

A law enforcement source tells CNN around 1:30 a.m. local time, witnesses at Dior Bar & Lounge said a fight broke out between two groups of customers, and multiple people pulled out guns and started shooting.

Uniformed police providing security as part of a paid detail outside were reportedly the first to respond.

An Eventbrite listing online indicates the club was hosting a "back to school party" for Southern University and A&M College and Louisiana State University students at the time of the shooting.

Police don't yet have a motive for the shooting, spokesperson McKneely said.

