Authorities warn Cinco de Mayo partiers to drive sober

  • Updated
  • 0
Pima County Sheriff’s Dept.

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be taking a zero tolerance initiative on the Cinco de Mayo holiday. 

In the 43 fatal collisions that the Sheriff’s department investigated on Pima County roadways in 2022, More than half of the incidents involved drivers who were impaired by drugs or alcohol. 

The Sheriff’s department will therefore increase DUI enforcement efforts during the Cinco de Mayo in order to secure the safety of all drivers on Pima County roadways. This will include utilizing equipment awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and having deputies take part in planned operations which will have focused enforcement efforts on DUI violations.

