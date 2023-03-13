Authorities still seek answers after the bodies of two missing Mesa teens were found

MESA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities continue a months-long investigation into the death of two teenage girls in Mesa.

Authorities say Kamryn Meyers and Sitlalli Avelar were reported missing on Jan. 7th while living in a group home.

Mesa police said they were looking for the girls when a call came in two weeks later about a body seen in a water retention basin near the home.

Officers identified those two bodies in the water as the missing girls.

And now more than two months after their disappearance, there are still no answers.

The mesa police department says it is waiting on an official cause of death confirmation.