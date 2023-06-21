Authorities seeking public's assistance identifying arson suspect

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person suspected of starting a fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
At 12:45 a.m., Pima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses to assist fire personnel that were responding to a structure fire.
Deputies were able to extinguish the fire prior to the fire department arriving.
The fire was determined to be arson.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect depicted in the video.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.