Authorities searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police Department is investigating a kidnapping that occurred in north-central Tucson on Oct 8.
The kidnapping occurred at the 2800 block of N. Silkie Place while a woman was showing a house to a prospective buyer. While showing the house, the adult male suspect allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and attempted to physically restrain her.
The victim struggled, but was able to escape from the suspect and call the police.
The victim was pregnant at the time of the assault. Due to her injuries she sustained during the attack, she miscarried three days later.
She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering with family.
The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Donasti Davonsiea. He is described as 5'9, 150 pounds, and bald with hazel eyes. He has numerous tattoos throughout his arms, chest, and neck.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him if he is located.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-1 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
