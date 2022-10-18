Authorities searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A suspect in connection to the kidnapping of a pregnant woman in central Tucson is being sought.
Police say the kidnapping occurred at the 2800 block of N. Silkie Place while a woman was showing a house to a prospective buyer on Oct. 8. They say the man allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and attempted to physically restrain her.
The victim struggled but was able to escape from the suspect and call the police.
Due to injuries sustained during the attack, the victim had a miscarriage three days later.
She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering with family, police say.
The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Donasti Davonsiea. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, is bald and has hazel eyes. He has numerous tattoos throughout his arms, chest, and neck.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him if he is located.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Updates will be provided as they become available.