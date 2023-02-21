Authorities searching for missing adult

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is seeking the help of the public in locating a missing adult.
Nancy Louise Prentice was driving a green, 2017 Subaru Forester, AZ license plate AHJ7500 when she was last seen near North La Cholla Blvd., and Rudasill Road on Tuesday.
She is described as a caucasian woman, 71-years-old, 5'2", 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and wearing glasses.
She suffers from a medical condition which may cause her to be confused and easily losyy.
Please contact Pima County Sheriff's Department for any information.