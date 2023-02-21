 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to near 55
mph expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, South
Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in
difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Authorities searching for missing adult

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is seeking the help of the public in locating a missing adult. 

Nancy Louise Prentice was driving a green, 2017 Subaru Forester, AZ license plate AHJ7500 when she was last seen near North La Cholla Blvd., and Rudasill Road on Tuesday.

She is described as a caucasian woman, 71-years-old, 5'2", 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and wearing glasses.

She suffers from a medical condition which may cause her to be confused and easily losyy.

Please contact Pima County Sheriff's Department for any information.

