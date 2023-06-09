Authorities searching for man who shot two people on Tucson's northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sheriff's Department searching for a man they say shot two people in home.
It happened during the early morning hours on Friday on the Northwest Side,
They are looking for 45-year-old William Vick. He's considered armed and dangerous.
Deputy Gordon Downing with the Public Information Office for sheriff's department said, "Anytime somebody is a suspect in a shooting we want to handle them that way and consider them to be dangerous so I would consider him dangerous and I would not approach him if I saw him. Just call 9-1-1 and let law enforcement respond."
Investigators commented, Vick is suspected of shooting a man and a woman who drove themselves to Carondelet Marana hospital during the early morning hours.
They are reported to be in stable condition.
Neighbors say they didn't know the people...
Danielle Matthews is a neighbor she told News 4 Tucson,
"I've seen them around but I don't them personally no I don't. I spoke to the gentleman who owns the place but I think they have renters. I see a lot of people in and out and I see a lot of random cars around."
Sources told News 4 Tucson two women and a child were in the house and made it out safely.
While the couple was in the hospital the Pima Regional SWAT team served a search warrant at the suspect's house.
That's what neighbors woke up to.
Matthews said, "I had a text from a neighbor just saying to look outside the whole house was surrounded by swat and rifles pretty much on all sides definitely a little scary."
During the neighborhood search for the suspect the Sheriff's. Department took precautions and even evacuated some residents, and told others to stay in their house.
Ursula Salazar and her family weren't able to leave for their vacation.
"This never happens on our neighborhood so it's shocking and then the sheriff came and told us we couldn't leave until they let us."
Andrew Edwards, another neighbor said deputies were posted throughout the neighborhood.
"Having all the police show up there was a lot of them, the roads were closed both ways that whole street that main street outside was just cops. So that was a little scary."
He didn't know what was going on... So when we told him two of his neighbors had been shot...
"Really...That's scary."
if you have information you are urged to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.