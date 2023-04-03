Authorities searching for man who allegedly murdered a woman on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly murdered a woman on Sunday on Tucson's southside.
Tucson Fire responded to the 3500 block of South Liberty Avenue for a report of a dead woman located inside a residence. Officers learned that the family of the victim had arrived and entered her home to check on her welfare and found her dead.
She was identified as 46-year-old Maria Acedo.
The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez and police are continuing to actively search for him.
Acedo and Gutierrez were involved in a domestic relationship.
The suspect obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect for first degree murder, second degree burglary, and third degree burglary, and auto theft.
He is described as 5'6" and 160 pounds, and should be considered extremely dangerous.
Do not approach him if he is located and call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.