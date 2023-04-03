 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Authorities searching for man who allegedly murdered a woman on Tucson's southside

  • Updated
  • 0
Untitled design - 1

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly murdered a woman on Sunday on Tucson's southside.

Tucson Fire responded to the 3500 block of South Liberty Avenue for a report of a dead woman located inside a residence. Officers learned that the family of the victim had arrived and entered her home to check on her welfare and found her dead.

She was identified as 46-year-old Maria Acedo.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez and police are continuing to actively search for him.

Acedo and Gutierrez were involved in a domestic relationship. 

The suspect obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect for first degree murder, second degree burglary, and third degree burglary, and auto theft.

He is described as 5'6" and 160 pounds, and should be considered extremely dangerous.

Do not approach him if he is located and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

