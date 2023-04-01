Authorities respond to a shooting on Tucson's southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVAO) - A man was shot near Tucson's Spectrum Mall.
Officers say around 7:45 p.m. officers in the area of the 4700 block of S. Landing Way heard the sounds of gunshots.
Officer arrived at the parking lot and located a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police say they currently have everyone involved detained.
The shooting is still under investigation.
