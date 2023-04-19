Authorities looking for help on a hit and run investigation

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.
On Apr. 7, 2023, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Tanque Verde and Houghton in the early morning. Detectives are now asking for assistance in identifying the suspect or suspect vehicle.
The sheriff’s traffic unit is looking for a 1994-1996 Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban, or Blazer/Tahoe that may have front end damage. The vehicle is also possibly gray.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. An anonymous tip can text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org