Authorities investigating suspicious death on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on Tucson's southside.
Detectives responded to the 2300 block of E. Benson Highway in reference to a call they received about a deceased male possibly in the area on Tuesday.
Investigators conducted a thorough search of the area and located human remains in the vicinity of the desert.
On Thursday, detectives were able to identify the body of 26-year-old Tristen Armando Hoyer.
Police revealed that his family has not heard from him since early October.
The case is currently being investigated as a suspicious death.
Detectives are urging anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.