Authorities investigating suspicious death on Tucson's southside

  • Updated
By Timothy Clemons

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death on Tucson's southside.  

Detectives responded to the 2300 block of E. Benson Highway in reference to a call they received about a deceased male possibly in the area on Tuesday.

Investigators conducted a thorough search of the area and located human remains in the vicinity of the desert. 

On Thursday, detectives were able to identify the body of 26-year-old Tristen Armando Hoyer. 

Police revealed that his family has not heard from him since early October. 

The case is currently being investigated as a suspicious death. 

Detectives are urging anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.  

