Authorities investigating shooting on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tucson's southside early Friday morning.
Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a home on West President Street, west of 6th Ave. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot trauma and rendered aid.
Detectives learned that this began as a neighbor dispute between two men involved in the shooting.
One man was the one officers located and the other man was not injured and interviewed by investigators.
Officers say the man who suffered from a gunshot wound, 39-year-old JErome Gabriel Cipriano, was charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm within city limits, and prohibited possessor.
A bond has not been set yet.