Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Sahuarita Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred in Sahuarita on Thursday.
Officers responded to a residence in reports to a homicide in the 1300 block of W. Via Cerro Colorado.
Upon arrival, offices located two individuals suffering from obvious signs of trauma.
Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
There is no danger to the public and no outstanding suspects.
Authorities are not releasing the victims' identity at this time.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the SPD at 911, 520-344-7000, or on the Tip Line at 520-445-7864.