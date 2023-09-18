Authorities investigating homicide on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide after two men were found dead on Tucson's southside.
On September 18 at 2:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a possible collision with a man in the roadway in the area of South Fremont Avenue and East Calle Nevada.
When officers arrived, they located two men with signs of trauma not related to the collision.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers contacted the homicide unit to continue to the investigation.
