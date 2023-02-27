Authorities investigating homicide in central Tucson Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in central Tucson on Saturday.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 3100 block of North Stone Ave. for reports of a shooting.
A security guard working at a nearby business heard gunshots and found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and began rendering aid.
Upon arrival, officers continued to render aid and transported him to Banner University Medical Center.
The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Warren Lewis.
Detectives learned that Lewis and an unknown male were walking north on North Stone Ave. when a car drove by. As the car was driving by, gunshots were heard and both men fell to the ground.
The unknown male and vehicle both left the area before officers arrived.
There are no suspects in custody and details are still limited.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911. You can remain anonymous.