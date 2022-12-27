Authorities investigating carbon monoxide deaths, most likely

TUCSON (KVOA) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office received a call late Tuesday afternoon in reference to suspicious activity that was reported.
According to CCSO, they were told by neighbors that a child was attempting to enter the house unsuccessfully. The neighbors also tried to get into to the house, but were unable to.
Deputies entered the house by force and discovered a man and woman who were both unresponsive.
Upon testing the house for carbon monoxide levels, it was determined that it was two times the lethal limit.
An outside heating unit was being used inside the unit without proper ventilation is the probable result of excessive carbon monoxide buildup.
The man and female, 47, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.