At least five cited in "street takeover" on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) —Authorities responded reports of street racing on Tucson's Southside early Sunday morning.
TPD responded to reports of street racing in the area of 22nd Street and Kino at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers located several vehicles participating in a "street takeover."
One vehicle collided with the TPD patrol vehicle as officers were arriving. The damage was minor.
Three adults and two juveniles were cited as a result.
Some of the charges include reckless driving, racing/exhibition of speed, and weapons misconduct.