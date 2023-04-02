 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New
Mexico line.

* TIMING...11 AM MST this morning until 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for
motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

At least 25 cars of a freight train derail in western Montana

  • Updated
  • 0

A freight train derailed in Paradise, Montana, on Sunday, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

Approximately 25 cars were derailed around 9:20 a.m. near Highway 135, dispatcher Bill Brown told CNN.

The train derailed on the banks of the Clark Fork River, approximately 200 miles northwest of Bozeman. Images from the scene show some of the cars in the river.

The sheriff's office did not provide information on what the train was hauling. However, Brown said there did not appear to be any hazardous materials onboard.

The Sanders County Fire Department was on the scene responding to the derailment, Brown said. The office of emergency management and the Montana Rail Link have also been notified of the incident.

There have been no injuries reported. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you