Arizona Department of Economic Security Division of Developmental Disabilities discover data breach

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Department of Economic Security Division of Developmental Disabilities discovered a data breach involving protected health information on Jan. 9.
A former employee had records containing protected health information involving certain members. They are unaware of the specific date of the breach.
The department has determined that the information may have included names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and Arizona HEalth Care Cost COntainment System identification number for certain members of the department.
They have notified 857 members whose information was confirmed to be a part of the data breach that their information was potentially compromised.
Members who believe their personal information was affected may
- Place a fraud alert on their credit report
- Place a security freeze on their credit report
- Request their credit report from the three main credit-reporting agencies
- Report suspected identity theft to their local police department
- Call DES/DDD customer service at 1-844-770-9500
Additional assistance and helpful information regarding identity theft is available from the following sources: