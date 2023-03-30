Aggressive drivers "yield" to traffic Watch

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police department's new program "Traffic Watch" just went public this week and already the public is using it to call out reckless drivers.
News 4 Tucson first told you about it on Tuesday. "Traffic Watch" similar to "Neighborhood Watch" where if you see something you say something.
Due to the lack of motorcycle officers and traffic enforcement, the city has seen 99 traffic fatalities in 2022.
They hope "Traffic Watch" will bring those numbers down.
Motor officer Ed Schwenn looks over a video clip and he described a traffic circle in midtown where a woman was almost struck by a vehicle going eastbound.
Officer Schwenn said they've received 14 "Traffic Watch" tips so far. One involved a bicyclist. Penny Rosenblum said she remembers the incident vividly. "When I see the video I wonder how I am still talking to you today Lupita. I mean I really could have been hit and potentially killed the way he was going so fast and as close as he was to me."
The video was captured on home surveillance video.
Gene Zong told News 4 Tucson, "That same guy has come very close to hitting a man and wife pushing a baby carriage with a baby in it, because he is so impatient when someone is stopped at the stop sign which they're supposed to do, he's zooming up from the West, zips around on the left side of the island on the wrong side of the island."
Both agreed the newly implemented "Traffic Watch" is a great way to get the community involved in cracking down on reckless drivers.
Zong said, " it's essential because there aren't enough policemen. So if the citizens can help with the minor offenses like traffic violations well then that's more eyes and ears to get things done."
Rosenblum added, "Traffic Watch" will make a difference.
"I think it's a great use of my personal tax dollars. I 100% support making our roads safer for pedestrians for bicyclists for other motorists."
As for the aggressive driver captured in this video Officer Schwenn got the license plate looked into the matter further and learned the driver had a suspended license.
Officer Schwenn added, "I'll be going out to his residence hopefully making contact with him and arrest him for driving on a suspended license."
To send your videos to Traffic Watch, click here.