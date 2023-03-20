Accomplice in rip crew sentenced to over 9 years following 2015 arrest

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Abelardo Rodriguez-Arvizu has been sentenced to 117 months in prison following his arrest in 2015 for planning to rob marijuana backpackers in southern Arizona.
On October 24, 2015, border patrol agents found Rodriguez-Arvizu and several other individuals in a desert south of Tucson. Rodriguez-Arvizu fled, but his DNA was found on items he left behind.
Rodriguez-Arvizu was part of a drug "rip" crew that was planning on robbing marijuana backpackers of their loads in southern Arizona.
He was found guilty of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm During a Drug Trafficking Offense.