Abandoned newborn found dead in plastic bag

TUCSON (KVOA) - A gruesome discovery was made by a man who was kicking around a plastic bag.
The man called 9-1-1 and reported there was a dead infant attached to an umbilical cord. Tucson police found the bag behind a vacant building on Alturas street, near Oracle and Grant.
Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas said he can confirm Tucson Fire responded and said, "Sadly declared the infant deceased on the scene. The empty lot is part of the Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Park.
Dennis Hugill is the manager of the mobile home park. He told News 4 Tucson, "To put an infant in a bag and not just say anything, I mean, they can go to the hospital, they can go places where they can take the baby."
That's the law. In 2001, the state enacted the Safe Haven Law. It allows parents to hand over unharmed infants up to 30 days after birth.
"This is a safe haven state. So that gives the mothers the ability for these mothers who aren't able to take care of these newborn children to an honest place," Sgt. Gradillas said. "The ability to surrender the baby to any EMT who is on duty, any firefighter, any fire station, any hospital so that option is out there."
Hugill believes, "The [women] can't get help now. If they want an abortion, they can't get one. They got high and knocked up by being high and all and not caring. They're not getting help, the state has to do something different."
An autopsy is scheduled for this week.
Details are extremely limited.
