 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below
excessive heat criteria before increasing again Thursday
through Friday. However due to the cumulative affect of heat
on human bodies, the warning will be remain in effect through
Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A Massachusetts woman who was missing for a week was found stuck in the mud at a state park

  • Updated
  • 0
A Massachusetts woman who was missing for a week was found stuck in the mud at a state park

Emma Tetewsky went missing on June 26 and was found at a Massachusetts state park, stuck in the mud, a week later.

 Stoughton Police

(CNN) — A woman in Massachusetts who had been missing for a week was found Monday stuck in the mud at a state park, police said.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, went missing sometime around noon on June 26 and was known to visit Pinewood Pond in Stoughton and Lake Massapoag in Sharon, Stoughton police said in a news release.

On Monday, Tetewsky was found in nearby Borderland State Park, about 30 miles south of Boston, by hikers who said they heard a woman screaming for help in a swamp-like area, police said. They couldn’t get to her on foot so they called authorities for help.

When officers arrived they heard Tetewsky, but police said they couldn’t see her.

Three officers waded 50 feet from the shore, through thick brush and swamp, to get to Tetewsky, according to police.

She may have been trapped for at least three days, police said.

“Utilizing ATV’s, Easton PD undertook rescue efforts to reach Emma and free her as she was stuck in the mud for several days,” police said. “We thank everyone involved. The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely.”

Tetewsky was conscious and alert but suffered serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries, police said. She was taken to a local hospital for observation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you